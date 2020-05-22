WASHINGTON—Joe Biden took to a video on May 19 to discuss the hold on stimulus checks and gave President Donald Trump a new nickname in the process.

Biden, the 77-year-old Democratic candidate for the 2020 election, served the U.S. as a Senate chair for Delaware from 1973-2009 until he was appointed Vice President under the Barack Obama administration.

Biden became the lead candidate for the Democratic party when his counterpart Bernie Sanders dropped out April 8. In a video released of Biden, he voices his opinion on why the stimulus checks are taking longer than expected:

“Why have they failed to get this money out to folks that desperately need it to stay afloat? Is it incompetence? Corruption? Trump is out there tweeting again this morning; I call him ‘President Tweety,'” he said.

Trump’s twitter feed remains constant throughout the days as he keeps Americans updated or voices his opinions on matters. On May 19, Trump also showed his own use of nicknames for other political figures.

One Trump supporter tweeted: “Trump is the BEST President Black America has ever had.” to which Trump responded: “Thanks. Sleepy Joe has given you nothing, and never will!”

In another series of tweets the same day, Trump wrote:

“Crazy Bernie Sanders is not a fighter. He gives up too easy! The Dem establishment gets Alfred E. Newman (Mayor Pete) & @amyklobuchar to quit & endorse Sleepy Joe BEFORE Super Tuesday, & gets Pocahontas to stay in the race, taking thousands of votes from Bernie.”

Trump has yet to explicitly respond to Biden’s new nickname for him.