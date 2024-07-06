UNITED STATES—The first U.S. Presidential debate was held on June 27. Since that time there has been a multitude of calls for President Biden to not only suspend his campaign but also to resign as President. While the Biden family is adamant that Joe Biden will run and win again, he is losing more supporters each day, and some are from his party.



It may have not been a coincidence that the first Presidential Debate was the earliest presidential debate in history. It was conveniently before the Democrat party must, choose their nominee. Before pouring money and time into one nominee, it is important to find out if he could indeed, withstand the test.



President Biden began to show signs that he may no longer have all of his faculties during the first minute on the debate stage. He was not able to hold his own for the 90 minutes of the debate.

When the first calls for the President to step down came out, there were two reasons.



The first is that Biden will not be able to recover from the debate and the second is that fundraising is drying up.



Reports indicate that at the Biden family meeting, family members were encouraging Biden to stay the course, and told him that “Their fundraising is fine.”



At the time of the debate, Biden was bringing in millions of dollars to Trump’s billions of dollars.



After the debate, a major donor to the Democrat party, Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Disney of the Walt Disney Foundation said, “They will be withholding all further donations to the party until Joe Biden drops out.”



Gideon Stein, President of the Moriah Fund indicated that he has also suspended the $3.5 million donation he had earmarked to give to non-profits and political groups.



According to factcheck.org, the Presidential nominee is not chosen in the primaries, but at the Convention, which is scheduled for Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22nd.



“The thing to remember is that the convention is what decides the nominee, not the primaries,” Elaine Kamarck, author of “Primary Politics: Everything You Need to Know about How America Nominates Its Presidential Candidates,” explained in a July 1 podcast on the Brookings Institution website.



“The primaries elect delegates to the convention, but the legal authority for choosing the nominee of the Democratic Party, or for that matter, the Republican Party, is not the primaries, it is the delegates voting in convention. When that happens, you have a formal nominee,” Kamarck, director of the Center for Effective Public Management at Brookings, said.



Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), Rep. Gluesenkemp Perez (I-WA), Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) are some of the leaders respectfully asking Biden to step down.



Rep. Mike Quigley made the following statement.



“Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing you and do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this.”



“Trump is going to win the election and democracy is going to be just fine. Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our Democratic system,” Rep. Jared Golden stated.



While the President may promise that he will run again, and he will be chosen, his party may not choose him. If the President does not resign willingly, the choice could be made for him if leadership chooses to invoke the 25th Amendment.



On Saturday, June 29, world-renowned brain surgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, made the following remarks on Newsmax.



“I suspect the 25th Amendment will be forthcoming. If he [Biden] does not step down voluntarily, that will be held as a cudgel over his head and I think it may be enough to make him resign because he can at least go out with some degree of honor.



“They’re saying that we have no leadership in this country, and I’m sure that might garner some aggression from some of our adversaries. This is a very serious situation. It’s putting the people of this country at risk. I feel sorry for the man.”





