UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, January 20, President Joe Biden after he was inaugurated began signing multiple Executive Orders to begin the process of rescinding many of the policies of former President Donald Trump in the past four years.

The Biden-Harris administration has a list of immediate priorities including details regarding the economy, racial inequity, health care, immigration, and global standing among others.

President Biden wrote the enclosed proclamation referring to the 450 mile border wall between the U.S. and Mexico as a “waste of money.”

“In furtherance of that commitment, I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States), was unwarranted,” said Biden.

A caravan of about 7,000 Honduran and Guatemalan immigrants are reportedly traveling to the U.S. border. A mandate was put in place to combat discrimination regarding gender identity.

Biden signed an Executive Order for a 100-day nationwide mask mandate requiring the wearing of facial masks on federal property. He has been called out for not wearing his mask during his visit to the Lincoln Memorial, the same day he signed the Executive Order.

As of January 19, 2021, a total of 15,707,588 individuals have received the coronavirus vaccine with more people getting inoculated each day. President Biden announced he would be “encouraging states” to get more people vaccinated as soon as possible. He has vowed publicly to rejoin the World Health Organization on his first day in office, and signed an Executive Order to do so.

Former President Donald Trump severed ties with WHO and indicated publicly that China had too much control over the organization. In addition, he reported that while other countries were paying $40 million per year to the WHO, the U.S. had been contributing $450 million.

The Biden Administration will order federal agencies to extend evictions and foreclosures until March 31, 2021. Student loan payment and interest due would be extended through September 30, 2021. He also intends to rescind Trump’s 1776 Commission to revoke diversity training.

Biden stated his intent to reverse former President Trump’s directive forbidding illegal immigrants from being counted in the U.S. Census along with U.S. citizens. He will be allowing those residing in the U.S. illegally to vote, with the bill that was introduced to the 117th Congress on January 4, The For the People Act of 2021.

If the new bill is passed, individuals will be permitted to register to vote online with little to no identification or at a polling site on Election Day during federal elections. The new bill would allow felons to vote unless they were actively serving a prison sentence.