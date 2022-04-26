UNITED STATES—President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped another 9 points. According to April 13, 2022 Polls from Giancarlosopo, Gallup, FiveThirtyEight, and NBC the President’s ratings among young adult voters and the Hispanic population has dropped to 33 percent.

🚨🚨🚨 The latest Quinnipiac poll finds Joe Biden with a 26% approval rating among Hispanics — lower than his rating among whites. Even if you think it's off 10 points, it is a nightmare scenario for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/RdoYxSKNUz — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 13, 2022

Gallup Polls reveal ratings for Biden’s job performance from adults of different generations. The results of the polls of all generations combined equal a drop in approval rating of -14.

A separate partisan poll, also by Gallup, that is based on job approval ratings by Democrats placed Joe Biden on top.

On April 15, 2022, FiveThirtyEight published a poll showing that Biden has a disapproval rating of 52.2 percent leaving an approval rating at 41.6 percent. FiveThirtyEight indicated that at the start of Biden’s Administration he began with a 53.9 percent approval rating and a 35.1 disapproval rating. The polls used are only from registered voters.

Biden’s approval rating fell again right after his Administration pulled US Troops out of Afghanistan. They improved slightly after the President’s meeting with NATO leaders, declining again with the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During public speaking events, Biden has become known for his gaffes. Multiple media reports claim that the moments the President has appeared confused in public combined with the gaffes may be the cause of his dropping popularity.

On April 15, Radio talk show hosts, Rick and Bubba discussed Joe Biden’s cognitive ability and his declining approval ratings. The duo recapped a recent event on April 14, when Biden, age 79, took the stage in Greensboro, North Carolina speaking publicly at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

At the end of his speech the President is seen turning to his right and putting his hand out to shake hands with someone, but no one is there.

Radio talk show hosts, Rick and Bubba told their listeners, “He [Biden] has been called the leader of the free world.” They spoke a moment about, “all of us having family members who were losing their cognitive ability…” The duo suggested that the President should not be left on stage alone. “His wife or someone should be up there to help him.”

On April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll, President Biden, began discussing Afghanistan, border policies, and mask requirements at the children’s event. White House press official, Meghan Hays, who was dressed as the Easter Bunny, ran interference, waving at the crowd of approximately 30,000. The bunny appeared to be corralling the President in another direction.

In a separate instance during the Easter Egg roll, video footage captured Dr. Biden helping her husband get out of the path of the spoon race. Dr. Biden can be heard telling the President to, “Wave.”