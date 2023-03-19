UNITED STATES—On Friday, March 17, Turning Point USA’s, Benny Johnson shared Biden’s documents on Twitter and on his podcast, The Benny Show. The documentation reveals monetary funds transfers from a Chinese account to members of the Bidens family.



The initial Tweet from Johnson reads, reveals that Rob Walker LLC transferred money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, [Joe Biden’s Brother] James Biden, Hallie Biden, and another unknown Biden family member.” Sums ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 was transferred from the originating account of Robinson Walker LLC as many as five separate Biden accounts plus Owasco P.C. and First Clearing LLC between March 3, 2017, and May 18, 2017.



The documentation provided by Johnson indicates that Hallie received two $35,000 payments in 2017. James Brian Biden, Robert “Hunter” Biden, and the last Biden were listed by last name only. Reports indicate that Hallie K is the spouse of the now deceased, Beau Biden.



The case is still under investigation. The full text of the documents may be found here.

In 2019, when then President, Donald Trump was attempting to have Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine investigated, reporters questioned Joe Biden.



In September 2019, Fox News reporter, Peter Doocey asked Joe Biden, “How many times did you talk to your son, Hunter regarding his business dealings?” Joe Biden answered,

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”



Biden continued. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”