BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, August 23, Justin and Hailey Bieber threw a celebrity house party in Los Angeles.

Justin, 26, and his wife, Hailey, 23, hosted the party at their Beverly Hills mansion to celebrate the birthday of their friend Justine Skye. The party did not abide by the social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus though it did take place mostly outside, where transmission risk is lower. In the pictures posted on social media by the Bieber couple and other celebrity guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith, only Winnie Harlow was seen wearing a face mask.

Skye, 25, posted a picture on Instagram celebrating her birthday with a drink in hand, captioned “To many more nights like this…” Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner also celebrated Skye’s birthday by posting pictures of her birthday cake.

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti warned citizens in his annual speech in April that he would cut power and water supply of houses that violated the health and safety rules by holding large gatherings such as parties. He ordered the shutdown of the utility service of a house in August 19, which also hosted a big party with celebrities like Bryce Hall.