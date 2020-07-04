HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Thursday June 18, Actor Kunal Nayyar listed his Hollywood Hills compound for a price tag of $3.995 million.

The 4,012 square foot compound offers four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The home was built in 1947, and is located at 7560 Jalmia Way.

The gated property features traditional Mediterranean styles with two guesthouses, & a pool above the Sunset Strip, according to Zillow.com.

Inside the one-story main house, the master suite offers entrances straight to the backyard with an adjoining master bathroom with bathtub and walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

Other features and amenities of the compound include fireplaces, a three-car attached garage, a pool, gated entry way with a large living room and a pool house with an attached guest house.

Additionally the home has two other bedrooms with a powder room, large public rooms, & courtyards.

According to the listing the The formal entry flows to the dramatic large living room & built-in Bar area where French doors lead out to the private patios & swimmer’s pool. The kitchen offers an island with stainless steel appliances.

Outside within the courtyard is the separate pool house which includes a fully functioning kitchen, marble bathroom, and a living area.

Nayyar is a British Indian Actor born April 30, 1981 in Hounslow, United Kingdom. Nayyar is known for portraying, astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali on the sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ Forbes listed Nayyar as the world’s third-highest paid TV Actor in 2015 and 2018 with earrings totaling up to $20 million and $23.5 million. Nayyar married model, actress and former beauty queen Neha Kapur in 2011.