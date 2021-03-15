SANTA MONICA-On Monday, March 15, Big Blue Bus announced a three-month pilot of crowding information for all lines. This feature will use recent passenger count data to share crowding predictions for buses, which is intended to help riders make informed decisions about trip planning and physical distancing.

When users tap their line in the Transit app, they see a map showing the real-time locations of buses along their route. Now, the vehicle icon shows the predicted crowding level as well as the last update of the vehicle’s location. Riders also have the ability to report the current passenger counts for their trip in real-time.

“We are excited to offer this new feature as a pilot to our customers, to help limit crowding and ensure to a safe return of riders back to our system,” says Ed King, Director of Transit Services at Big Blue Bus. “We have reimagined our service to further protect customers and staff during the pandemic, and providing crowding information through Transit is yet another resource that customers can leverage to make informed decisions about when to ride transit safely.”

“This kind of information is a huge step in helping riders feel confident getting on the bus. And not just during the pandemic: it also makes a big difference if you use a wheelchair, you’re carrying big luggage or you just want to feel more comfortable,” says David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Even after the pandemic, this new feature will benefit Big Blue Bus riders. It’s been great to partner with an agency that’s taking the lead on improving the rider experience.”

Transit is available to download for Android and iPhone at www.transitapp.com.