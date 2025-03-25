SANTA MONICA—On March 19, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Santa Monica Department of Transportation’s Big Blue Bus will host two public hearings to introduce proposed fare increases aimed at increasing transit services and addressing rising operational costs.

The first public hearing will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To attend, community members must register at www.bigbluebus.com/meetings.

The second hearing will take place in-person on Thursday, April 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica Main Library in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.

Individuals not able to attend a hearing are asked to share feedback by completing an online survey at www.bigbluebus.com/meetings. The survey will remain open until Thursday, April 10.

This would be the Big Blue Bus’s first fare increase proposal in nearly a decade.

“At Big Blue Bus, we are committed to maintaining affordable fares and high-quality transit service,” said Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta. “The proposed fare adjustments will help us offset rising costs while investing in the recruitment and retention of our workforce and providing meaningful customer experience improvements that ensure Big Blue Bus remains a safe, reliable, convenient, and appealing alternative to driving.”

Big Blue Bus is proposing the following fare changes:

-Increasing the cost of Single Ride, 1-Day, 7-Day, 10 Rides, and 30-Day Passes

-Eliminating the Annual and Youth 30-Day Passes

Big Blue Bus will continue to offer one free intra-agency transfer within two hours, discounts on Single Rides for contactless fare payments, and expanded access to reduced fares through participation in regional programs such as LIFE and GoPass.

Find more details about the proposed fare changes at www.bigbluebus.com/meetings.

After gathering public feedback the department will bring the final proposal to the Santa Monica City Council for consideration, anticipated in May 2025.

BBB Routes 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 18 serve the Santa Monica Main Library. Parking is available in the library garage (enter on 7th Street north of Santa Monica Blvd.).

This Santa Monica Main Library is ADA-accessible. Disability and interpretation accommodation requests should be made at least three days prior to the hearing by calling (310) 458-1975, ext. 2386. All written materials are available in alternate formats upon request.