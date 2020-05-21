SANTA MONICA- The Big Blue Bus (BBB) will adjust schedules on twelve routes and suspend service on four routes beginning Sunday, May 24 due to the impacts of COVID-19. The goal of this service change is to address the needs of customers who have continued to ride the BBB for essential trips since March, while being responsive to returning customers needing transport.

The Big Blue Bus currently operates 195 transportation vehicles daily across a 58-square mile service area. The buses operate on alternative fuels, including renewable natural gas (RNG), a form of liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG/CNG), and one zero-emissions bus.

BBB will retain 70% of its typical summer service schedule while still aiming to provide sufficient service levels to maintain social distancing. Policies such as rear-door boarding, face covering requirements, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts will remain in place until further notice.

Changes to the BBB include:

May Service Change details are available in both Spanish and English at www.bigbluebus.com/servicechange where customers can also preview and print new schedules for their convenience. The ‘Little Blue Book’ that featured regular service routes prior to cover will no long be aboard buses.

All third-party applications such as Transit, Google Maps, and NextBus will display new schedules beginning Sunday, May 24. Customer Service staff will also be available to answer any questions at 310-451-5444, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Transit Store located inside the GoSaMo Center will remain closed to the public until further notice.