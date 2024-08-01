SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, July 31 that starting August 11, Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus is restoring service on Route 44 and enhancing service on eight other routes to improve reliability.

Visit bigbluebus.com, or download the Transit app, to plan your trip and view the most up-to-date travel information. Our Customer Service team is also available Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., to help get where you’re going. Give us a call at: 310-451-5444.

The company is hiring Motor Coach Operators to keep our community moving safely and reliably. An applicant who enjoys driving, would like to seek opportunities for career advancement, and are passionate about making a difference in the community, they are invited to join the Big Blue Bus team. To learn more visit bigbluebus.com/driveblue. For additional details visit: bigbluebus.com/servicechange.