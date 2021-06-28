SANTA MONICA—The Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica will be switching to contactless only fare payments starting on Monday, July 12. Cash and tokens will no longer be accepted; only mobile tickets or a TAP card will be accepted.

The switch to contactless fare payments is a part of a systemwide pilot program. The program will monitor the effectiveness of contactless payments. This includes making buses safer for customers and Motor Coach Operators, faster boarding times, and offering more convenient and economical ways for customers to pay their fare.

Two separate ways to pay for fares include a mobile ticket or by purchasing a TAP card. A mobile ticket can be purchased on the BBB official app ‘Transit’ or through Token Transit or other third-party apps that will soon be available. Big Blue Bus Single Rides and passes can also be purchased via the app for immediate use or saved for future trips. TAP cards can be loaded with Stored Value (valid on any TAP-participating transit agency) or a BBB pass for easier travel throughout the westside and Los Angeles County. TAP cards will eliminate the need for carrying exact change by offering a reusable card that works as a transit pass.

BBB announced that the Transit Store changed its operating hours with the start of the pilot program and is now open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and every other Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Transit Store is located at 1444 4th Street in Downtown Santa Monica. To help customers decide which contactless option works best for them, BBB encourages scheduling in-person appointments with Transit Store staff at santamonica.gov/appointment or by calling (310)-451-5444.

For more details about the program and special offers, visit the BBB website at https://www.bigbluebus.com/Rider-Info/Making-Contactless-Fare-Payments-on-BBB.aspx.