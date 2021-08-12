SANTA MONICA- On Thursday, August 12, Big Blue Bus (BBB) announced that they will be launching a new express service – Express 7, which will provide a limited stop service to major destinations including Santa Monica College Main Campus and Downtown Santa Monica, and connect to Metro Rail’s D Line and E Line.

The service will begin Monday, August 16, and buses will operate on weekdays only, from 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., running every 20 minutes.

Customers can board Express 7 at one of the following stops, between Downtown Santa Monica and the Wilshire/Western Station D Line: 7th St. and Olympic Blvd., 4th St. and Colorado Ave., Pico Blvd. and 18th St., Pico Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. Pico Blvd. and San Vicente Blvd., Pico Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd., and Wilshire Blvd. and Western Blvd.

“Frequent, reliable, and safe public transportation is critical to both our region’s economic recovery, and mitigating traffic congestion, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said Ed King, Director of Santa Monica Department of Transportation. “We’re introducing Express 7 to create faster, sustainable, and more equitable access to jobs, education, and other opportunities along the corridor.”

Big Blue Bus no longer accepts tokens and cash onboard. Instead, customers can ride Express 7 for $1.00, when making contactless payments with a mobile ticket TAP card. Visit bigbluebus.com/contactless for more details.

Visit bigbluebus.com/E7 to preview the new route and download the Express 7 schedule.