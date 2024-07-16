HOLLYWOOD—The summer guilty pleasure is upon us. I have been watching since season 1 and each summer it is the series that even if I’m frustrated as hell how the season is playing out, I cannot ignore what I am watching on TV or the live feeds. Get ready America, because season 26 of the CBS reality competition series “Big Brother” is upon us and the new cast was revealed this week with an AI focused theme for the season.

The cast was revealed on Monday, July 15, and let’s just say it’s a bit younger this season than last season, which is a bit of a bummer. What made “Big Brother 25” so fun was the variety when it came to the age of the houseguests. It feels like BB might have returned to its roots of focus on the youngsters and not the possible contestants in their late 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. Hello, Felicia was gold last season and so was Cirie. Older houseguests just don’t give a you know what.

So let’s talk about the 2 older houseguests we have this season because we do have them. First there is real estate agent, Angela Murray, 50, who currently resides in Utah and almost gives me shades of Kass from “Survivor: Cagayan.” There is an undercover cop, Kenney Kelley, 52, from Boston. Could he be the new Derrick L. 2.0?

We have 6 contestants in their 30s. Kimo Apaka, 35, from Hawaii who is a mattress sales rep, Tucker Des Lauriers, 30, from Boston, currently living in Brooklyn, New York who looks like a ladies man, but is working in marketing and sales. We have event bartender, Rubina Bernabe, 35, from Los Angeles, who has a smile that could kill, but seems like she will be a charmer in the house. There is celebrity chef, Lisa Weintraub, 33, from Los Angeles, that gives a bit of an edge. Think Rockstar from BB20, but with the ability to cook top tier dishes. There is video store clerk Joseph Rodriguez, 30, from Tampa Florida, who gives sneaky vibes people.

One houseguest who I think will not be one to toe around is Business Administrator, Brookyln Rivera, 34, who resides in Dallas. I think she is going to be a player to watch this season. The other 8 houseguests are all in their 20s. I can see a few showmances people with Makensy Manbeck, 22, from Houston, who I think could be intertwined with Matt Hardeman, 25, from Georgia who is a tech sales rep. There could be a third wheel to that particular showmance with VIP cocktail server, Leah Peters, 26, who is currently living in Miami.

One of the youngest players in the game, Cedric Hodges, 21, is a former marine who currently lives in Boise, Idaho. I mean a former marine at 21, he could be a major physical threat in the game. Another physical threat could be 25 year-old physical therapist Cam Sullivan-Brown from Bowie, Maryland. Other houseguests include Chelsie Baham, 27, from Rancho Cucamonga, California and is a nonprofit director, Quinn Martin, 25, a current resident of Omaha, Nebraska who is a nurse recruiter and T’kor Clottey, 23, who currently resides in Atlanta and works as a crochet business owner.

I don’t have any immediate standouts just yet, as I’m waiting to hear these houseguests speak and share some thoughts on their plans in the game, but I am glad to see more individuals in their 30s because that life experience absolutely has an impact on the game America.

There is a twist that MAY NOT be good for the game, as a rumored 17th houseguest may or may not be voted into the house by the houseguests themselves. Hmm, last time we had such a twist, we got Paul from BB 18 return to the BB 19 house and any fan of the community knows how dreadful that season was. So if we’re getting a veteran, let it be a player who can change the game in an exciting way. Otherwise, I see a season with potential turn into utter mayhem.

For those looking forward to a live move in for BB26, think again. We have a two-night premiere, with the first 8 houseguests moving in on Wednesday night at 9 p.m., followed by the other 8 houseguests on Thursday night at 9 p.m. That is when host Julie Chen will inevitable drop the twist on the unsuspecting houseguests. “Big Brother 26” will air Wednesday, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.