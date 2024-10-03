HOLLYWOOD—Rinse, wash and repeat. Yes, that is how things felt this week on “Big Brother 26.” Why can I say that? Well, after the double eviction things seemed to be a repeat of week 10. The double eviction which viewers knew about nearly two weeks ago did come and go without very much drama at all. Leah as expected was sent packing to the jury house. We did get a nail-bitter of a Head of Household competition, where Chelsie had the clear lead, but Angela clawed back forcing us to a tiebreaker. Can you imagine what would have happened if Angela won HOH: CHAOS!

However, she did not garner the win, it was Chelsie, earning her third HOH. She nominated Angela and Kimo with Angela as the target. Yes, Kimo and Angela were perpetual pawns of the season, at least Angela was gaming. Kimo on the other hand, only games when it seems to matter, which is nearly never most of the time. He spends too much time with Rubina, separate and chat with others. With only five people in the house, it’s easier than when it is 16 people in the house. Fans are seeing glimmers of Kimo from Week 4 when he pushed and helped make that move to take out Cedric to save Rubina and changed the entire course of the game.

He was tired of being placed on the block. There is a simple solution to that Kimo; win the HOH. There is really only one HOH left which is the Final Four, which I suspect could be endurance (the backyard closed early this week). It doesn’t always happen, but on rare occasions it does, and I feel like we could see that again, where Rubina could claim her first victory beyond the AI Arena for the season securing her spot in the Final Three. With that said, it was the Tiny HOH competition with tweezers. It is like once BB comes up with a new competition they utilize it to death. I liked it in BB22 because it was new, but after five seasons, I want some variation in the competition.

If viewers were expecting to see a Cam, Rubina or Kimo HOH, sorry, but not this time. It was Makensy who has virtually now become the Head of Household for two weeks in a row. Yes, she has proven to be a major competitive threat, and it might be a little too late for the houseguests to take her out. How can I best say this? If she loses the Power of Veto competition in the Final Four, anyone with a brain would send her packing. Chelsie might be the exception. Why? Makensy is taking her to the Final Two, and likely Cam would do the same I think.

A week ago I was arguing that Chelsie is the frontrunner to win it all, but Makensy might have a case with the jury if she gets there. They might respect her journey to the end, even though it was all competition-based, and her strategic moves could be questioned by some like booting Leah and Angela who would have GONE TO THE END WITH HER! Yeah, that was just a bad move by Makensy, and smart move by Chelsie to pounce on that mistake.

I swear I would love to see Kimo or Rubina in the house without the other. Kimo I think would be a fantastic player because he wouldn’t have the crutch of relying on others. Whereas, Rubina has always shown strategic chops as she tried pushing Chelsie under the bus to Makensy this week. Yeah, she spilled to MJ that Chelsie wanted her to target her during the Double Eviction if she won HOH. Smart move Rubina, but Makensy wasn’t thinking clear and Chelsie came in and dismissed that notion rather quickly.

Problematic because it has placed Rubina on Chelsie’s radar, and she may want to consider booting her over Kimo as we near the final four HOH. Why? Cam and Makensy want Kimo out because he will put them up, but he will also put up Chelsie. The thing is Kimo might be less likely to win an endurance or physical HOH. Yes, I know many are looking to Kimo, but if I’m in that house, I might be taking Rubina out. Not just because of her competitive threat because of her relationship with Cam. Damn, now that I think about it, Kimo is more of a social threat, so both are a threat, so either of them leaving is good for all Cam, Chelsie and Makensy.

However, it wouldn’t be a Makensy HOH, if she wasn’t thinking about making a bad move. It was the classic BB Comics people and after a long time of seeing the same thing over and over, I am also ready for a change with this competition. Make it a bit more difficult or not as easy as people expect it. Now, anyone winning this POV besides Makensy would be fun, especially Kimo or Rubina who were nominated by Makensy. However, they didn’t have a chance as Makensy won POV for the second consecutive week. She floated the idea of using the POV on Rubina and placing Cam on the block as a way of assuring Rubina is all about girl power and would take her to the final three.

There is just one hiccup, Cam performed so badly in the competition that Makensy and Chelsie suspected he was actually throwing comps, and I must agree. Why? He has won one POV, which was a complete crapshoot and almost feels like Tucker threw by accident. Cam is similar to Kimo and Rubina when it comes to being a competition threat; he isn’t one.

Makensy didn’t like his performance and was ready to place him on the block and actually send him out. Is that good for Makensy? Actually it is, considering Cam wants to target her. However, it leaves Rubina and Kimo in the game together and it weakens your chances of Chelsie winning HOH, as it would be two on one not in your favor versus two on one in your favor.

Kimo and Rubina have turned against Chelsie realizing she beats anyone in the final two. Yes, their eyes have finally been open now that T’Kor is no longer in the game. She is the biggest threat, and I would hate to see her sniped in a Final four or Final three scenario with all the bad gameplay this season, but if she doesn’t take out Rubina and Kimo back-to-back it could happen.

Chelsie confessed in the Dairy Room she would take Makensy to the Final two, but I don’t know if that means she cuts Cam in the Final three or allows Makensy to do her dirty work. It would be very tempting, but at the same time this is not a situation where you should throw any competition unless your 200 percent certain both people, you’re sitting with in the end would take you. We know Kimo definitely won’t do it, rather Rubina would do it is up in the air, and I don’t see Rubina winning against anyone beyond maybe Cam, and she would have to be the person to take out Makensy and Chelsie for the jury to want to award her that victory if you ask me.

For the first time this season the POV was NOT USED. Yes, after 10 weeks of use, the 11th week was a no go as Rubina and Kimo realized one of their dreams (Kimo’s to be honest) was coming to an end. At least Rubina gamed and told Makensy she can’t beat Chelsie in the end, but she would take her to the final two and vote for Makensy if she is sitting next to Chelsie. Seriously Rubina? Why would you tell her that? This is where being a recruit doesn’t help, anyone who has watched the game would know YOU DON’T SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT.

To be honest with Kimo potentially leaving, I would only be satisfied with a Chelsie or Makensy win for the season. Now if Cam wins that Final four POV and snipes Makensy and then turns around and wins the Final HOH and takes out Chelsie, he absolutely deserves the victory, but I don’t know if he has that killer instinct to make that happen. We shall see. Just another week and “Big Brother 26” is over!