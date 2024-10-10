HOLLYWOOD—The end is near, it really is. In a few days, the winner of “Big Brother 26” will be crowned. This is the penultimate week because before the dust settles we will have our Final 3 of the season. When we last talked it was looking like Kimo was about to get the boot at the Final 5, however, there was a change of events because Kimo campaigned and won NOT only Cam, but Chelsie over. Yeah, it was looking like Makensy was about to be blindsided by her two closest allies.

I have to say Rubina and Kimo are good players when they actually play the game. The problem is they sometimes rather chit chat with one another than actually play the game for $750,000. Rubina has really bonded with Makensy so much to the point that if Rubina really keeps conversing with Makensy she might cut Chelsie in the final 2 and take Rubina to the end and win the game.

Yes, Makensy you have to make the move against Chelsie to win the game despite all your competition wins because competition matters to a degree. In the end, it was Kimo who was sent packing by a 2-0 vote. Was it sad to see Kimo go? Yes, but I think he had the chops to save himself, he just needed to push more often. With that said, we had our Final 4 HOH with Cam, Rubina, Makensy and Chelsie. Got to say people, this was a close one that was looking like Cam or Rubina would win, but Chelsie came back from behind and captured her fourth Head of Household, securing her spot on finale night.

Makensy has more competition wins, but Chelsie has the social prowess and competition wins that makes her an even bigger threat. With that said nominations don’t matter, but apparently to Makensy and Rubina it does. Chelsie made the right move nominating Makensy and Cam. Give Rubina a week off (quite literally) and the noms don’t matter, it is all about the Power of Veto competition. Why? It was the inevitable days competition, which was elimination style.

I like the Days competition, but I don’t like the elimination style aspect of it. I would much rather prefer the elaborate puzzle that was the norm in the game. Think BB6, BB7, BB8, hell the early days of “Big Brother” because it meant speed mattered, but knowing where the days go for a particular puzzle was key. I think BB25 has a more puzzle aspect to the final 4 POV, but BB26 returned back to the elimination style giving the athletic comp beasts a bit of an edge.

Rubina was out first, Chelsie threw it, and it was between Cam and Makensy. Cam was doing great on the competition and I truly think he would have won, but he seemed to panic near the end and it cost him the POV that went to Makensy for the third consecutive week. The comps for the past 3 weeks have been dominated by Chelsie and Makensy quite impressively.

So now Makensy has all the power to decide between Cam and Rubina. She has been wanting to make a move against Cam for quite some time. One of those reasons is because she has this all women thing with Rubina and Chelsie. FYI, ladies there has been an all women final 3, “Big Brother 6” called and Janelle, Ivette and Maggie made that happen, hell it was an all-female final 4 that season. However, I secretly think Makensy knows Rubina would take her to the end, as well as Chelsie. However, then again, Chelsie could make the move and cut Makensy and take Rubina to the end. I wouldn’t do that because she has two locked votes in Kimo and T’Kor. Cam needs to push that to Makensy and so does Chelsie. If Rubina gets to the end she has 2 locked in votes, and only needs 2 more to win.

Chelsie has made some progress getting Makensy to consider Cam as the one to take along with them to the final 3. BB fans know part 1 of the final 3 HOH is all about endurance so any of the remaining 4 could do well, but it seems that Cam and Rubina would do exceptionally well in such a competition. Makensy and Chelsie can endure, but no one has come close to defeating Cam in endurance who is still in the game. He could win Part 1, Makensy could win Part 2 and Chelsie could be in major trouble seeing her game sniped out at the very end.

I feel like taking Cam out is the better choice. Chelsie might have a better chance defeating Rubina in Part 2 if Makensy wins Part 1. Chelsie would absolutely HAVE TO WIN either Part 1 or Part 2 to secure her spot in the Final HOH competition. I don’t think that is a place any competitor wants to be, but that’s why you have to start taking out players who can be a threat to you getting to the final 2 seats. This is the longest final 4 in years that I can recall because it is normally sped up because there is not much else left happening in the house.

Cam and Chelsie better stick to Makensy to get into her ear about booting Rubina. It is indeed best for Chelsie’s game, whereas for Makensy it is best for her to finally boot Cam and do something selfish for once that would push her that much closer to a possible victory. If Makensy or Cam are sitting next to Chelsie in the end, it seems very unlikely they win, Makensy might have a shot, but it would be easier against Cam especially if she cuts Chelsie.

It has been a fun season of “Big Brother” as the 26th season comes to the end. Stay tuned because on Sunday, October 13, we finally crown a winner of the season and we’ll find out if we’ll get a second season of “Big Brother: Reindeer Games” or if another entry of “Celebrity Big Brother could be on the horizon for us.