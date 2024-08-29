HOLLYWOOD—Cracks are starting to emerge. Yes things are becoming evident after another potential blindside last week that ended up sending ‘married mother’ Brooklyn Rivera out of the “Big Brother 26” abode. Not gone lie, I enjoyed Brooklyn, she was not what I expected and she had plenty of fight and was a worthy foe to Tucker. Yeah, last week it was the Tucker show, this week it feels like the Tucker show. Anyone with a brain would realize this is a player you cannot take to the end of the game, Chelsie and Quinn seem to know that, and only them, but Quinn is enamored with protecting someone who is NOT good for his game.

With that said, another Pentagon member was sent packing and a crucial HOH was underway. This was a fun one because it didn’t last long, just 3 questions and it was over, T’Kor was the victor. Hmm, I was wondering if this was a wise win for T’Kor at the start of the week, but as the week neared the end she was trying to set herself up for the future, but I don’t think she did that well. Unfortunately, I noticed something about T’Kor: she doesn’t have the killer instinct. She is too damn decisive and with Kimo, her indecision becomes even worst.

T’Kor like previous houseguests BESIDES Tucker was struggling with who to nominate. Hmm, T’Kor perhaps nominate people you are not aligned with in Makensy, Leah, Cam, and you can toss Angela and Joseph in the mix, but you are aligned with them too. Found it funny, Tucker was targeting people for having multiple alliances and he’s doing the exact same thing. Talk about being a hypocrite. I like Tucker, he’s a risky player, not the most strategic, but something we haven’t seen in a very long time in the series. He’s easy to root for when he is NOT in power.

At the same time, the focus is too much on Tucker, especially after him being the AI Instigator, who spreads misinformation and chaos amongst the house. I mean it was savage for him to out his showmance with Rubina, and then to see her cry. Like that was brutal and yeah, I would reward him for the move, but if he really wanted to earn some major money, out some members in your alliance to lower your target level.

Chelsie is an amazing social player, perhaps one of the best in the game. I mean she was literally blindsided 2 weeks ago and fully exposed, but she has found a way to get back in not just with the people who wronged her in T’Kor and Kimo, and MJ and Leah, who despised her a week ago. T’Kor and Kimo your desire to work with Chelsie will be your downfall because she already sees you guys as an unbreakable duo and with Rubina in the mix that trio has to be broken up sooner than later.

I suspect one more person will be evicted before jury starts and if I’m in that house, I want to send T’Kor, Kimo or Rubina out to prevent one of those 3 from having a locked jury vote, ESPECIALLY with a jury of 7, because every vote matters. When the dust settled, T’Kor settled on Cam, Makensy and Tucker as nominees. Tucker you would not be a nominee if you did not volunteer. Pawns go home, did no one not see that with Cedric 2 weeks ago? Jeez.

This POV competition would be vital as I felt if Tucker stayed on the block as he confessed he could be out the door, and he’s right. It was the classic Yankee Swap comp with prizes and punishments. Money and a Hawaiian vacation were on the line, while some punishments included solitary confinement, a costume and task that was given to Angela of all people. Yeah, talk about brutal. I loved that solitary confinement went to Joseph, he likes to be alone and now he’s forced to be alone and not strategize to save Leah.

Yes, Leah is in trouble because Cam, not Tucker won the POV so Tucker will be on that block on Thursday and if he doesn’t win that AI Arena, baby, he might be out the door, but are the votes there? I don’t know I truly don’t know. However, they could be, but with Leah, MJ and Angela turning on Tucker, they might have the votes if they wanted to make a move. However, if Leah is on the block that leaves one less person to vote for Tucker, as would Angela. Quinn and Joseph were seriously pushing to protect Leah, which should have sent red flags up to T’Kor, Kimo and Rubina. Nope, went over their head, but it should not have. The more you push for someone’s safety, that would be an immediate sign that you’re doing something that is the best interest of you NOT me.

Angela was spiraling as well, asking Leah to NOT be nominated. Hello, Angela, if Leah doesn’t touch the block, you will and you could go home if you’re sitting on the block against Tucker or Leah and/or Makensy. Some players are self-interested like Chelsie and Joseph, I wish the rest of the house would play that way. Cam is indeed starting to wake up and play the game. Man, if the dude just clocked in 50 percent he would be a threat, 100 percent, he’s dangerous as hell, because he does have some good reads on people and alliances in the game.

T’Kor FINALLY settled on Angela as the renom (big mistake). Angela can spill about Sixth Avenue and to be honest why wouldn’t she if she could go home. Angela went toe-to-toe with Tucker and Tucker was not happy Leah didn’t touch the block. Hey, Quinn, Leah and Joseph, not wise to spend time together as a trio if you don’t want people clocking you. T’Kor and Kimo DID realize Quinn’s ‘loyalty’ to Leah despite him being clued that she is not as loyal to him. This season is “Big Brother Love Island” and I’m over it. I want people who want to play the damn game, not looking for love.

I will admit I have loved the pre-jury phase of the game, but I’m ready for jury to kick in. With no double eviction this week, September 5 has to be a double eviction right? It seems prime because the jury would be underway, but then again, the game in recent seasons has delayed the inevitable double eviction and I can see that transpiring again this year. When jury starts, we’re going to start to see the cutthroat aspect of the game come to fruition and I cannot wait.