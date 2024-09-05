HOLLYWOOD—Week 6 of the “Big Brother 26” house ended in a blindside that sent the most chaotic, fun, exciting player the game has witnessed in years as Tucker Des Lauries was sent packing in a vote of 5-3. Yes, still don’t understand why T’Kor chose to nominate 2 of her allies, especially one in Tucker who really fought hard for her and did his best to protect her, Kimo, and Rubina.

If you don’t want your numbers to go home, guess what you don’t place them on the block. Chelsie, she is a savvy player, realized that if Tucker remained on the block post Veto Ceremony it was time to take a shot, and she gathered numbers in Leah, Makensy, Quinn and Cam to send the competitor out the door. Yeah, Tucker’s energy is absolutely missing from the game, but Quinn is trying to make up for it. There is just one problem: it feels inauthentic.

It is so obvious that Quinn is portraying a character, and I wish he would just aim to be himself a bit more. Sort of like the Quinn the viewers got to see after Cedric was blindsided and Tucker became the new HOH. The yelling in the diary room, the antics inside the house, they are just too much, more to the point that as a viewer, I’m already rooting for Quinn’s downfall again.

Why? This HOH for week 7 would be critical as it would restructure the game. It was the classic egg competition, that got a bit more complicated to knock down the letters ‘HOH.” In the end, it was a close battle, but Quinn claimed his first official HOH win. He was excited and immediately started to promise everyone safety. Quinn, there is only 10 people left in the game, you cannot nominate yourself, which means you have 9 people to choose from and 3 people have to go on the block.

Promise safety to the people you truly trust. With that being said, I would argue Cam, Chelsie and Makensy should be on the list, everyone else is a question mark. His blind spot for Leah, I cannot understand. She talked horrible about him, and T’Kor and Kimo have hinted at it, but if they simply spilled to the mountain top all the terrible things she has said about him, he could’ve taken out a massive threat to his game.

Quinn settled on Angela, Rubina and Kimo, and T’Kor was not happy. You can’t work with T’Kor and nominate her 2 best allies. One or both of them will stay and guess what, instead of 2 enemies, you now have 3 and you cannot compete for HOH, and my gut is FINALLY telling me a double eviction is on the horizon for September 12. If not, I guess, sometime in the month of September we’ll witness a DE, as jury has to officially kick off after this week’s eviction, as only 9 players will be left in the game.

The POV was an interesting one, as Joseph played in his seventh consecutive POV that he lost, but you know who won, Leah! Leah is a dangerous POV winner, because I’m sure there were players like Kimo, Rubina and T’Kor who wanted to get Leah on the block if the right person won the POV. Why? They could tell Quinn what they should have spilled about her weeks ago, but they didn’t.

Leah wasn’t sure what to do with the POV (she should absolutely use it on Angela), as it would force Quinn to get more blood on his hands by having to break a promise of safety. Makensy pause the breaks on comp beast. You won 2 AI Arena’s against 2 other competitors, not the entire house. When I see you win a HOH or POV we can chat. Quinn was delaying the inevitable possibility that he may have to nominate a replacement and was hoping someone would volunteer. So much for Joseph not touching the block because Leah used the POV to save Angela and Quinn nominated his fellow super fan.

Great move by Leah, by I fear Angela is drawing dead in the game to be honest, next to anyone except maybe Rubina, but Rubina has people who would actually vouch for her if she makes the final 2, Angela I’m not so sure about. The one caveat for Leah is that she has to own her game and admit she is playing Quinn and Joseph like a fiddle by flirting with them. Its true, and she needs to admit it, at least to the viewer because for live feeders we know what is taking place.

Um, no, but if there was a week to do it, this week would be that week. Why? It has to be the end of the AI Arena right after that tease by Julie Chen Moonves, but perhaps a new ripple or twist in the game would arrive, which I would be open to. Before the week was up, one thing was sure, Quinn made an enemy out of T’Kor and I fear she will indeed be his downfall in this game and it might happen as soon as next week.