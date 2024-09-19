HOLLYWOOD—The jury of seven has begun on “Big Brother 26” and if there was a week where a power shift was needed it was this week. Guess what? The BB Gods blessed fans this week, but it may have been a gift and a curse as an unexpected twist erupted in the game, one that as a player I would be pissed to partake in.

The AI theme continued with ‘Ainsley’ informing the houseguest a smaller AI pal, ‘Jankie’ would be taking over and did he ever. How so? We got our second endurance competition of the season, and this was the third longest Head of Household competition that fans didn’t even get to witness on the live feeds. Why? The feeds were down for nearly 14 plus hours. So the entire competition was missed, and when the feeds did return, we realized Leah, yes, that Leah, the underdog in my opinion claiming power.

Just one major problem. The houseguests were booted from the BB house and forced to play the game OUTSIDE for the entire week in ‘Jankie Land.’ Talk about brutal and I mean just brutal. This would not work for me because I hate heat, there is no bathroom, they have to utilize porta potties, they can only eat pizza and ice cream for the week. Are you kidding me? That would absolutely do a number on my stomach, I’m sorry, just brutal.

Not to mention it puts a massive stifle in gameplay. Why? How can you talk game when everyone can see you talking game in the backyard. You truly don’t get the opportunity to scheme and manipulate without it being obvious to others who can see you in plain view. They had to dance, sleep on cots, take showers in the hot, muggy weather, I can go on and on about the issues with this twist.

In addition, I just won HOH after 10 plus hours, and I don’t get the HOH room or my own room and private bathroom. I’m livid, we did get to witness this equitable and exciting HOH that came down to holding up a marshmallow with a stick. It came down to Angela, Leah and Cam. Yes, Angela lasted over nine hours, while Cam and Leah wheeled and dealed until the wee hours of the morning sunlight. However, wait, there was more, the producers decided to unleash two vetoes this week. What is it about the final eight that in the past two seasons, the reality competition series wants to deliver a massive twist with so few people left in the game.

There was the regular Power of Veto, and then this new ‘Jankie’ Veto that forced the winner to have to play a game to even be able to use the veto and then we still didn’t know all the details of the twist. If a twist is coming, as long as I know I’m ok with it; not knowing about the twist until the last minute is not great. However, if the viewers want fun, strategy and chaos, we’re getting it. Why? Angela, yes, that Angela won the POV and Leah won the ‘Jankie’ Veto, so two people could be removed from the block and two more players could be replacement nominees.

Leah noted last week to Angela she was ready to make a strike against Chelsie, and she would put T’Kor next to her. Guess what? It would drastically change the game. Why? Both sides would be vying to save their ally and you know who is the swing vote: Angela. Kimo and Rubina would save T’Kor and Cam and Makensy would save Chelsie. Who would Angela vote out, that is the question, and I don’t know, but oh, would that be glorious.

Things were slow until Sunday where one on one talks started, and the mayhem started. Angela made it clear she was using her POV on Kimo. Gosh, I loved Kimo in week four, but he is such a passive player. He barely plays, but if he truly played the game, he would be dangerous as hell. So Kimo is coming off the block and I was like, “Oh, Chelsie is hitting the block, and she might become the second member of the jury.

Leah just seemed to be alluding to it too much. However, as the night continued, it became clear Leah had backed off Chelsie and seemed focused on T’Kor. Hmm, but would she go home? Um, it’s possible because Chelsie could flip and send T’Kor out. It wouldn’t be smart, as it would be for Cam, but for Makensy and Angela it’s wise and now Cam and Chelsea are the swing votes here.

Rubina could have a chance to survive and if T’Kor leaves it totally opens the game for both Rubina and Kimo in a massive way because their shield is the social butterfly of the trio is out of the game. Where Rubina and Kimo would go, I truly don’t know, but I’m excited to see if that happens. Not to mention, can you imagine Chelsie and T’Kor campaigning against one another to Leah and Angela, oh, it would have been exciting TV.

Also there is drama with both trios. Rubina and T’Kor all but gave Kimo his swan song, that was until the POV was used, and Cam is being Cam and causing a major rift with Chelsie, but it seems Makensy is getting some of the smoke also. With a very late POV ceremony on Monday, Angela utilized her veto to save Kimo, with Leah deciding to replace her with T’Kor.

Yes, so after nine weeks, Leah is the only houseguest to NOT touch the block. Oh, and T’Kor is not happy, she is livid and petty. So if T’Kor stays in the game, and wins HOH, you better believe Leah might be touching the block, and her behavior is very dicey, we could be looking at a very close vote, one that will be determined by Cam. He knows T’Kor is a threat, but would he vote her out and have to deal with Chelsie’s ire.

Rubina is gaming, but she needs to do it more, same for Chelsie and Kimo if they want to save their ally. T’Kor, this is one week not to be passive because Makensy might be the nail in the coffin to your game, and if the double eviction is not September 26, I think we’re getting a triple eviction this season and that would be an absolute bummer.