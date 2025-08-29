HOLLYWOOD—For fans of “Big Brother” we had been waiting for the game to bust open. After more than 5 weeks of frustrating gameplay, we had hints of things with Ava’s HOH, but when former winner, Rachel Reilly captured the HOH, oh, fans were waiting to see what she would do. She didn’t disappoint, nominating 3 strong players in Vince, Morgan and Mickey.

She was able to repair things with Morgan, and even got to a good place with Vince after his ally Lauren used the POV to save Vince. Lauren, girl, you need to work on your communications skills desperately. I have never been more frustrated to watch a player in this game, every time she has power she can wield, she goes into extreme panic mode. Wait for it because another player did the same thing in week 7.

Long story short, Rachel blindsided half the house, by nominating Rylie who had the numbers because Keanu just loves this man who hated his guts. So things hinged on two people Ava and Vince. I didn’t think Vince would flip especially if Mickey was on the block after the BB Blockbuster next to Rylie. However, the creation of The Judges, a loose alliance consisting of Will, Ashley, Morgan, Vince and Rachel could be the key, as well as Ava.

Ava is a very emotional player and that claim that Rachel manipulated her to vote to evict Rylie over Morgan was BS. Ava this is a game, and you better start playing or you’ll find yourself talking to Julie Chen Moonves a lot sooner, hell you can talk to her right now. She’s giving nothing at the moment, but whining about gaming and sleeping all the damn time.

Long story short, the unexpected happened with Mickey winning a luck-based BB Blockbuster that looked like Morgan was going to win. Why? The audience didn’t see Mickey’s ball get locked into the 38 slot, and Morgan had buzzed in with 29 before that, and Rylie what the hell was he doing?

Rylie and Morgan and this vote had me super tense, but Vince did what he had to do; like you wouldn’t vote out Morgan who is super loyal to you and prevented you from touching the block with Mickey during her HOH reign over Rylie, who you didn’t have the greatest relationship with? Ava had me on edge because it felt like she wanted to say Morgan, but said Rylie and when Julie revealed the fake reverse, Rylie, Katherine, Kelley, Lauren and Keanu were stunned.

Yes, Kelley, Katherine and Keanu, Vince has duped you all yet again. Once is bad, twice, that is NOT a reliable ally. People were livid and pissed. Vince did the waterworks yet again, and people like Keanu feel for it. I am saying something I cannot apologize for: Keanu is the dumbest player I have ever seen in the BB house. Kelley might be frustrating and annoying, but she actually clocked Vince’ tactics this week.

He does not care about you Kelley, he never has. Keanu is not escaping some of those theories that he might be a misogynist. Anything a guy says he takes as gospel, but when a woman says something to him, there is no way it can be true, not chance in hell. If I was a player, no way would he be in that house. A player that you cannot trust, you have to get rid of as soon as you can; it is too risky to keep such a player in the game.

With that said, once again that boring, not exciting wall competition came into play. Yeah, Rachel for the third consecutive time she has played, hasn’t competed in the wall competition. I’m over this comp; its not exciting, and it limits who can win in an endurance competition. This week would have been a perfect time for the pressure cooker. We’ve only seen that competition 2 times in the show’s 27 seasons. I think there are plenty of other endurance competitions that can be created or utilized to give EVERYONE an equal shot to win.

This competition came down to Katherine and Vince. Katherine wanted vengeance and rightfully so because her strongest ally just got the boot. Vince was terrified of becoming a target; yah you made a move that pissed off half of the house. Lauren and Keanu, not sure why they threw, they felt safe, but you can never feel too safe in the BB house because anything can happen at any moment.

Vince became the next HOH, and we got a glimpse of week 1 HOH all over again. Vince you’re just as indecisive as Lauren, and I cannot understand it at all. Vince was thinking, Ashley, Rachel and Ava, the only issue is you just blindsided the other side of the house for these people, now you’re going to blindside that side to go back to the other side? Make it make sense.

Vince’s biggest problem is that he’s trying to please everyone in the BB house and you can’t do that. Like Rachel said, sometimes you have to pick a side and stick to it, till you can’t anymore. The back and forth strategy doesn’t work in BB because at some point people will catch on, at last savvy players. The cast of BB27 not so much, when you have a vet in the game like Rachel Reilly.

Long-story short, Vince decided to nominate Mickey, Ava and Kelley, with Mickey as the intended target. You’d think this was the wakeup call Kelley needed, nope. She was planning to win the POV and give it to Ava because she wanted to do something ‘crazy.’ Jeez, I hope the producers force the cast to read writer Taran Armstrong’s book “Behind the Mirror,” which takes a deeper look at the game of BB and the dos and the don’ts.

Recruits just don’t know the game, and watching the TV episodes only fails to capture, what is REALLY happening in the game.

However, Vince’s plans were erupted when Mickey won the POV, and now he has to name a replacement. There are only so many choices, considering he noted Will, Morgan, Lauren and Keanu was off the table. So that leaves, Rachel, Ashley and Katherine. Katherine wanted his blood, but had convincing ideas as why she shouldn’t be on the block. Lauren didn’t really push, but then you had Keanu and Kelley wanting a shot taken at Rachel, which is the right move for Vince, but then again, perhaps he wants her in the game as a target others will take a shot at.

Why? Once Rachel leaves people will be looking at Mickey and Vince as the other two big players in the game. Keeping a player in the game who is a target is smart, when you’re also a target. The more targets in the house for others to deal with the better. Keanu being Keanu threw Rachel under the bus, which Vince caught wind of and it REALLY got him cooking with Rachel being the possible renom, but it looks like another alliance is brewing and Keanu may have delivered the final nail in the coffin when it comes to his relationship with Rachel. Oh, she’s done with him.

Ashley may be acting ditzy in the house, but she has the best reads in the house. She knows who is aligned with who, and who is coming after who and people are NOT always listening to her takes, but they really should.

Gosh, I need to see an Ashley HOH because she might deliver something that shocks the viewers because she is more cunning than people expect. Things were indeed intense because guess what, Rachel made a rookie move and spilled information to Keanu that he IMMEDIATELY spilled to Vince, whose alarm bells immediately went up realizing that he cannot trust Rachel.

Yes, Vince you have all the power to make a move against a player that is after you, and you should be making this move, but Vince playing the scared game, was going back and forth, even though Kelley and Keanu were giving her plenty of ammunition to make the move that ultimately needed to be made, but then you have Morgan, Ashley and Mickey, jeez, Mickey might have been a saving grace for Rachel this past week.

She literally put in work to protect the same woman who just nominated her the previous week, and little does she know if she didn’t win that BB Blockbuster she would have been talking Julie Chen. It is just a potent sign of how quickly things can change in the “Big Brother” house. The game has officially cracked after 7 weeks, my only concern is what twist is going to be unleashed because there hasn’t been anything since week 2, and we know BB loves a good twist, the problem is only 4 weeks are left in the game before we crown a winner, and guess what we have 11 houseguests still in the game.

I feel like a possible split house could be coming this week and 2 people will be booted and there might be a double eviction or two on the horizon much sooner than later.