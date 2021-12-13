SANTA MONICA—A mountain biker was injured while riding in the Santa Monica Mountains and was rescued by LAFD officials on Saturday, December 11 near the Pacific Palisades and Encino areas.

The report was made before 11:30 a.m. along Topanga State Park. The 23-year-old cyclist was found critically injured even though he was wearing a helmet. He sustained injuries to his head, arm, and shoulder. Officials were present to medically assist him.

Rescue helicopters were able to rescue the biker and he was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

His current condition is unknown.