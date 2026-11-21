HOLLYWOOD—Talk about how a conversation can destroy a relationship. That is what is unfolding right now on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Bill and Brooke’s secret meeting and text messages have been exposed causing ripple effects that I’m not certain will be repaired anytime soon. For starters, Katie rightfully lit into her sister Brooke Logan. Katie has trauma from Bill and Brooke’s previous hookups.

I mean how could this woman NOT suspect the worse. The first time Brooke and Bill got together Brooke wound up pregnant. The second time they shared a ton of kisses that almost led to another situation. Despite this, Katie found forgiveness for her sister, where most people including someone like myself would never forgive such a thing. That is a betrayal beyond a betrayal, and to do it a second time, that’s intentional.

Brooke feigned ignorance per usual, which only angered Katie more and Donna did not help the situation. Donna you truly need to have a backbone for your OTHER sister. Her name is Katie and she should be just as important as your sister Brooke. Katie’s rage was directed at Bill as well.

Bill begged his wife for forgiveness and made it clear no sinister intention was involved. Too bad, Katie was not buying any of that and after tons of tears and reliving her dark past with Brooke and Bill’s betrayal, Bill was out. Katie kicked Bill out of the home making it clear trust has been broken. Bill spilled his soul to Ridge of all people, and I don’t think that will help in the least bit.

My interest is being peaked to see what will happen here. Could this be the fall of Logan, could we see Brooke and Bill rekindle their romance for a third time? I hope not, but another relationship may be rekindled. Why? Sheila and Deacon shared a kiss, it’s a kiss that may have opened a door for Sheila to reclaim her true love and husband. Taylor and Deacon, I never bought it; it just didn’t feel right, so if they breakup, I’m not losing any sleep. I always thought Taylor and Bill would be an interesting pairing, but then where would that leave Katie?

Speaking of Taylor, I think she will be the one to figure out the truth about Carter and Steffy. Taylor was really rocked by the reveal that her daughter is being a surrogate and never discussed anything about the situation with her. Ridge knows something is off with his daughter and was not pleased with Carter’s betrayal, but Taylor has a Spidey-sense that is tingling to a degree, and I think the truth will be exposed sooner than later.

Why are we pairing Wyatt once again with an older woman, this time Darcy Dylan? Like, why does it seem the writers cannot give Wyatt a solid storyline? He had a great one with Sally Spectra, but she’s on “The Young and the Restless” now. They could recast her and bring Flo Fulton back to town as well. That would be an interesting mix, compared to this Electra, Dylan and Will drama. I am so sick of these 3 and the focus of will they or won’t they. As a viewer, I could care less, so I know there are many others who feel exactly the same about the situation.