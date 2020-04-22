CALIFORNIA−Billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new home near San Diego in Del Mar.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the home was originally on the market for $48 million. According to Realtor.com, Gates purchased the oceanfront property for $43 million.

According to reports, the Gates purchase is the largest real estate sale in the history of San Diego County. The home is a model of luxury, and a landmark located 120 feet away from the Pacific Ocean.

According to Realtor.com, the property was developed by World Renowned Architect-Designer, Ken Ronchetti, and is considered one of the most prominent contemporary beach homes on the West Coast.

The 5,800 square foot property was sold by Madeleine Pickens, ex-wife to billionaire oil tycoon, T. Boone Pickens.

In April 2019, the Gates multi-million dollar property portfolio included a 66,000 square foot lakeside home in Medina, Washington.

Gates has not worked full-time for Microsoft since 2008 and stepped down as chairman in 2014. In November 2019, he was named the richest man in the world.

“I’ve paid over $10 billion in taxes. I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine, but when you say I should pay $100 billion, them I’m starting to do a little math over what I have leftover,” said Gates in an interview with cnet.com in November 2019.

According to gatesfoundation.org, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has offices in Seattle, Washington, Washington D.C., Delhi, India, Beijing, China, London, United Kingdom, Berlin Germany, and the Africa offices: Addis Abba, Ethiopia; Abuja, Nigeria; and Johannesburg, South Africa.