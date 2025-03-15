HOLLYWOOD—We knew his wicked side would come out, but it only took the end of the second week for Bill Hamilton to show his dark side on the CBS soap “Beyond the Gates”. His wedding to his mistress Hayley did not end the way he expected. Perhaps Bill it was not a wise choice to force Vernon to bring the entire Dupree Family to your wedding. Like did you really expect your ex-wife Dani, who is a firecracker not to cause a scene?

She caused a scene alright pulling out a weapon and pointing it at Hayley and Bill and requesting that he get on his knees. I loved the scene; it was a treat to see Bill be forced to his knees. No actual bullet was fired at anyone, but the Dupree family has money and power, as they were able to make those charges disappear for the time being.

However, that all changed with Bill pushing forward to press charges against his ex-wife, however, the process was twisted as he had his daughter, Naomi’s husband, Jacob, arrest his mother-in-law. Naomi was flippant about her father’s antics, while Anita and Vernon were appalled. This is about to cause some serious strife in the relationship between Naomi and Jacob, in addition to his relationship with the rest of the Dupree family.

Bill, Dani was just bidding farewell to her marriage and the hurt you caused her, but now she is about to strike back harder, fiercer and more wicked than ever before, which makes me worried for Hayley. She unfortunately is about to be a casualty who gets the blow back of her husband’s antics. If she thought there was a chance of repairing her relationship with Naomi and the rest of the Dupree family she can forget it. I loved that Dani posed for her mugshots, just as Bill’s gloating caused more strife for Martin, Anita, Vernon and his daughters.

If Bill is trying to repair his relationship with his daughters he’s doing a terrible job. However, it was Hayley who came to the rescue to put an end of this rivalry between Bill and the Dupree clan, but he still has that secret regarding Martin in his back pocket that he can expose whenever he gets cornered.

Other news in Fairmont included the shenanigans involving Doug McBride, and his wife Vanessa. Vanessa is messing around on her surgeon of a husband, who has an addiction to gambling to say the least. He has gotten entangled with Joey (Jon Lindstrom), who is the casino owner, and a shark to say the least. Doug is hiding secrets from Vanessa and Vanessa is doing the same, but she is quite messy in the process. Sucking face with the trainer in the middle of the country club is not the smartest thing when people can see you.

We are about to see the Richardson family tested in ways never before. How so? Ted’s past is coming back to haunt him because ‘Leslie’ has decided to strike and in the most chaotic way possible. How so? She decided to come to the hospital despite her daughter, Eva. Eva is having her mind warped thanks to her mother. I’m still wondering if Leslie is the woman who is Eva’s mother, there must be a big twist coming into play with this narrative.

Leslie continued to push and push as the week progressed before crashing Nicole’s big moment despite Eva’s pleas for her not to. Yes, Eva is starting to warm up to Nicole and Ted because they are quite friendly. However, their daughter, Kat (Colby Muhammad), has her intuition correct. Eva is up to no good, and she has no plans to leave her mother’s newest assistant alone until she gets the truth, but romance might get in Kat’s way.

With that said, Leslie who introduced herself to Nicole as ‘Sherri’ called her to the roof because she planned to jump. What’s the problem? Ted came face-to-face with ‘Sherri’ and warned her to stay away from his wife and family. There is very little chemistry between Smitty and Martin. We knew paradise for this couple was over the moment we saw them and it’s only getting worse with Martin asking his hubby to stay home with the kids in pursuit of his reporting career.

I think the same can be said for Ashley and Derek. Ashley likes Derek, but I’m not certain she loves him. Andre is charming and he’s in her orbit more than Derek would like. Andre has been hooking up with Dani, but no one is aware of those details besides those two, just as it is obvious Andre will make a move at some point, but how Derek responds to Andre pursuing someone who is taken has yet to see the light, but it is apparent the fireworks are coming.

Ashley got a bit of a scare with Derek that may have put more perspective on her romantic life and being careful to stray too much. We’re only three weeks in, but “Beyond the Gates” is doing a hell of a job with the storytelling.