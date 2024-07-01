BREAKING NEWS—On June 30, a confidential source revealed that President Joe Biden will not be seeking reelection. Reports indicate that there is no way for him to recover from the first 2024 U.S. Presidential debate that aired Thursday night.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on July 1st to formally suspend his campaign.

At the onset of the first U.S. Presidential debate, CNN moderators Dana Bash and John Trapper granted the incumbent President Joe Biden the first turn in the debate. Biden was citing how many jobs he created. His first gaff occurred one minute after he began speaking. He said he created 15 thousand jobs. He said thousand instead of million.

Several minutes later, the second gaff came when Biden confused trillions with billions and then got off topic.



That is when former President Trump said what was later called the best statement of the debate.



“I really don’t know what he said, and I don’t think he does either.”



Trump was speaking of the violence a 12-year-old girl endured in a rape by an illegal immigrant coming through an open border. Biden didn’t call the family. Trump was highlighting this at the debate. O’Reilly cites Biden’s response, calling it,



“The worst statement by a President of the United States.”



“There’s a lot of women to be raped by their in-laws, spouses, brothers and sisters.”



CNN interviewed Van Jones who worked for Biden, admitted to his interviewers, “Biden didn’t do well tonight. I like Joe Biden. I work for Joe Biden. He had one job to do and that was to restore the confidence of the American people, and he didn’t do it.”



“It’s hard to imagine the Joe Biden that you saw yesterday making it four more and a half more years. And so, you have to acknowledge there is a high likelihood that a Joe Biden victory ultimately means Kamala Harris will be President,” Jones stated.



Reports indicate that President Biden had a meeting with former President, Barack Obama who advised Biden to end his presidential campaign.

On June 30, Biden was meeting with family to discuss suspending his presidential campaign. Dr. Jill Biden and Hunter Biden continued to encourage Joe Biden to continue his campaign. A second reason for the debate to be suspended was that the Biden campaign funds were being exhausted. The Biden family reportedly reassured the President that their fundraising was fine.

The truth is that the Trump campaign has out-fundraised the Biden campaign every step of the way. The Biden campaign is bringing in millions of dollars. The Trump campaign is bringing in billions.

First reports of funds collected following the announcement of Trump’s conviction indicated the former President garnered $53 million in the first 24 hours. That number was estimated. It was at least $78 million. Billions have come in since.



Part of the Biden campaign debate rules was no audience. They did have some of their supporters present for the debate. Trump supporters included his daughter-in-law Laura Trump, and two of Trump’s Vice President picks, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Vivek Ramaswamy were present at the debate.



In support of Biden was California Governor, Gavin Newsom. He is also the only person to publicly say that “Biden won the debate.” recently. There was no record of their attendance at the debate, but Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama have been making their presence known recently.

It is not clear who the Democrat party will choose to nominate as their next choice to run against former President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.