MALIBU—On Tuesday, September 3, it was announced that a bill that would allow speed cameras to monitor traffic safety on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu passed out of the California legislature and is now headed to the California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for final approval.

The bill authorizes the installation of five speed camera systems along the 21-mile stretch of PCH within Malibu. The systems will be strategically placed in areas identified as having the highest incidence of speed-related collisions and fatalities. The goal is to deter speeding, decrease traffic accidents, and save lives in a community deeply affected by these issues.

The Malibu City Council declared a Local Emergency on November 13, 2023, aimed at addressing the risks to public safety of dangerous, illegal, reckless, and/or distracted driving on Pacific Coast Highway in the City.

The action was in response to the increasingly hazardous conditions on PCH in city limits in recent years, which have become a public safety threat for residents, visitors, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists who use PCH and live, work and recreate on PCH. The PCH issue culminated in the deaths of four Pepperdine students who were struck by a speeding motorist while walking along PCH on October 17.

“SB 1297 represents a critical step forward in our ongoing efforts to make Malibu safer for everyone who travels along the Pacific Coast Highway. The loss of the four Pepperdine students was a devastating reminder of the dangers posed by speeding. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and all the advocates, community members, and lawmakers who have worked tirelessly to bring this bill to the Governor’s desk. Your dedication and support have been instrumental in getting us to this point. Now, I urge Governor Newsom to sign SB 1297 into law so we can start implementing these vital safety measures,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart.

For the full press release, and for more details about Malibu’s efforts to address PCH safety, visit www.malibucity.org/pchsafety.