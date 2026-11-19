UNITED STATES—Booking a vacation more than a year ahead used to feel premature. These days it is a way to choose dates, room type and destination without rushing. Barceló Hotel Group is building its Black Friday around that idea: members of my Barceló Benefits get early access to the 2026 offers, with discounts of up to 55% at participating hotels and resorts. The campaign also includes promo code 26BF15 and an additional 5% when you book through the Barceló App, subject to the conditions that apply to each market, hotel and rate. For travelers already eyeing spring break or summer 2027, the all-inclusive resorts of Mexico are a sensible place to start.

How the Black Friday offers work

Presale runs November 17 to 22, and Black Friday week follows from November 23 to 29. On Barcelo.com’s U.S. site, featured resorts show rates of up to 40% off, and a banner adds 15% off with code 26BF15, which is how the headline figure of up to 55% comes together. Reservations are made on Barcelo.com or in the Barceló App, and the conditions of each deal vary by hotel and rate, so it is worth opening the offer details before you confirm.

All-inclusive on the Riviera Maya, from jungle to beachfront suites

Start in Playa del Carmen, where Occidental at Xcaret Destination is a 5-star all-inclusive resort with 765 rooms and suites set among jungle gardens, each with a terrace or balcony. It has 11 restaurants and 11 bars, winding riverways and a private cove, and it sits right next to Xcaret Park. Guests can add the Unlimited Xcaret Xperience package for unrestricted access to the park, and those who want more service can choose Royal Level, with a gourmet restaurant and a private lounge.

In Puerto Aventuras, Barceló Maya Palace takes a quieter, more polished approach. Every room is a junior suite or a suite, and six restaurants look out over the Caribbean. The resort has three pools, one of them for adults only, a water park for children and a U-Spa. Because it is part of a larger resort complex, the all-inclusive plan also opens the restaurants, bars, pools and beach facilities of four sister hotels (Maya Beach, Caribe, Colonial and Tropical), which suits multigenerational trips. Both resorts appear among the featured hotels on Barcelo.com’s U.S. Black Friday page.

Cancún’s Hotel Zone with the Caribbean on one side and a lagoon on the other

For a classic Cancún stay, Occidental Tucancún is a 4-star resort on a white-sand Caribbean beach, with 339 rooms and suites that look out over the sea and the Nichupté Lagoon. The all-inclusive plan covers an international buffet, three à la carte restaurants serving seafood plus Mexican and Italian dishes, and access to a wellness center. For days away from the beach, the El Rey archaeological zone is nearby, and Premium Level is available for travelers who want an extra layer of service.

Mexico’s Pacific coast, for something different from the Caribbean

Not every spring break plan has to follow the Caribbean. Barceló Puerto Vallarta sits on Mismaloya Beach, south of Puerto Vallarta, with mountains behind it and views of the Pacific and Banderas Bay. The 5-star resort has 316 suites, each with a terrace or balcony, four pools and a semi-private beach. Its all-inclusive menu ranges from traditional Mexican dishes to Spanish, Italian and Japanese specialties. Premium Level adds unlimited access to the specialty restaurants, the Premium Lounge and room service. For travelers who prefer the West Coast, it makes a natural contrast to the Riviera Maya.

How to choose your resort

A few questions can narrow the list quickly:

Who is traveling? Families and groups may like the water parks and resort complexes; couples may prefer adults-only pools, spa time and specialty restaurants.

Families and groups may like the water parks and resort complexes; couples may prefer adults-only pools, spa time and specialty restaurants. Caribbean or Pacific? The Riviera Maya and Cancún sit on the Caribbean, while Puerto Vallarta faces the Pacific, so the scenery and the rhythm of the days differ.

The Riviera Maya and Cancún sit on the Caribbean, while Puerto Vallarta faces the Pacific, so the scenery and the rhythm of the days differ. Standard room or a higher category? Royal Level and Premium Level add services and exclusive areas at the hotels that offer them.

Royal Level and Premium Level add services and exclusive areas at the hotels that offer them. What does your rate include? Offers and perks change by hotel and rate, so read the conditions before booking.

Planning 2027 without the rush

Booking during Black Friday leaves more room to choose dates and room categories for spring break or summer 2027. Reserving directly on Barcelo.com adds further advantages: best rate guaranteed, free cancellation when the rate allows it, and the Secure Rate on eligible bookings, plus the benefits of my Barceló Benefits.

Whatever your way of traveling, there is a Barceló for you. With the Black Friday offers, the next year of vacations can start taking shape now.