UNITED STATES—This might be extremely hard to hear, but Black Friday 2026 is nothing like Black Friday in 1996, 2006 and even 2016. Things have changed, hell they have vastly changed, perhaps for the better. However, with those changes, it has shifted the fun of what Black Friday used to be.

It was a tradition for my family and still is to kick off the holiday shopping the day after Thanksgiving. We make a day of it, and while getting the deals is fun, it’s the memories and bonding moments that matter so much more than I think a lot of people forget that. For us getting up at 3 or 4 a.m. to camp out or wait in line in the freezing cold to get your hands on deals you rarely see was a thrill-a-minute.

I couldn’t tell you the last time I camped out in line at an establishment on Black Friday. To be honest it had to be before the COVID-19 pandemic, so likely 2019. Why did I find this so fun an exciting? You get to know complete strangers, you share stories and you chat about some of the behavior of some people. Never in a million years was I running into an establishment like a madman to get that TV or electronic device that is a must have.

My notion was if I get it, it was meant to happen, if I didn’t get the item, I was not meant to get it. It’s not the end of the world, and if I truly wanted the item I would have gotten to that establishment as early as possible to be first in line. So, I’ve told you what has changed from years past, but what about the present?

Well, Black Friday isn’t the day after Thanksgiving anymore, it is the entire month of November or for most retailers the official sale kicked off on Sunday or this past week. I think it is genius. Why? You don’t have all these consumers in a single day trying to get that super-hot item.

Spreading things out makes the malls and retailers less congested which is a good thing. In the past, I could deal with the crowds and they didn’t bother me. Now in 2026, I can still deal with the crowds, but if I’m being honest, I prefer NOT to deal with the crowds. I don’t like that mayhem and madness at times. If anything, I hate waiting in line more than anything when it comes to checking out.

You should already know before checking out which method you’re paying with. Its either cash or card, meaning credit or debit. There is no check, and I guess if you’re using that Apple or Mobile Pay that so many people seem to think is genius on their phone go for it. Key is be ready to checkout and pay when it’s time to pay for your purchase. This keeps things moving and prevents that halting of accuracy and speed.

Anyone who shops wants the experience to be enjoyable. When you have people running, fighting, arguing, snatching items from the hands of others, guess what? It’s just not that fun. Till this day, I still don’t understand the logic behind some people bringing their babies or small children out to the retailers on Black Friday.

You know, you ABSOLUTELY know it’s going to be crowded and patience will be tested. Don’t put yourself in a situation where not only are you dealing with adults, but restless kids. Leave em at home, so your Black Friday experience is one that you remember for all the right reasons, not the wrong reasons.

Written By Zoe Mitchell