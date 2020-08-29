CALIFORNIA—Actor and Black Panther Star Chadwick Aaron Boseman 43, died August 28 in his home in Los Angeles from colon cancer, Boseman’s wife and family were at his side. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer four years ago in 2016. Chad kept his illness private and filmed numerous movies during his battle with cancer as it progressed to stage IV, Boseman’s family said in a statement that he fought through several treatments of chemotherapy and surgeries.

Boseman is known for his role as the superhero in Black Panther, he appeared in films such as 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame. Chad Boseman portrayed Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, Baseball Player, Jackie Robinson in 42, and James Brown in Get on Up. Boseman moved to Brooklyn New York and was cast small parts on Cold Case, Law & Order, CSI; NY.

Boseman was born November 29, 1977, in Anderson, South Carolina, he graduated from T L Hanna High School in 1995— he attended the British American Drama Academy and Howard University, he obtained awards from BET and MTV. Chad Boseman’s family thanks you for your prayers, and request that you continue to respect their privacy during this very difficult time.