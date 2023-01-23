HOLLYWOOD—It might be awards season, but being nominated is not always a good thing, especially if you’re nominated for a Razzie Award. The contenders for the 2023 Razzie Awards, the worst in cinema were revealed on Monday, January 23 with the drama “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas leading all contenders with 8 nominations including Worst Picture. Followed behind was Disney’s “Pinocchio” with six nominations including Worst Picture.

Interesting that “Blonde” earned so many nomination, right before the announcement of the Academy Awards for 2023 on Tuesday, January 24, where Armas is being considered a contender for Best Actress. Actor Tom Hanks earned two nominations for Worst Actor for “Pinocchio” and Worst Supporting Actor for “Elvis” (bad prosthetics people. Funnyman Pete Davidson also picked up similar nominations for “Marmaduke” and “Good Mourning.”

A list of this year’s Razzie contenders can be viewed below:

Worst Picture

-“Blonde”

-“Disney’s Pinocchio”

-“Good Mourning”

-“The King’s Daughter”

-“Morbius”

Worst Actor

-Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) “Good Mourning”

-Pete Davidson (voice only) “Marmaduke”

-Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) “Disney’s Pinocchio”

-Jared Leto “Morbius”

-Sylvester Stallone “Samaritan”

Worst Actress

-Ryan Kiera Armstrong “Firestarter”

-Bryce Dallas Howard “Jurassic World: Dominion”

-Diane Keaton “Mack & Rain”

-Kaya Scodelario “The King’s Daughter”

-Alicia Silverstone “The Requin”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Adria Arjona “Morbius”

-Lorraine Bracco (voice only) “Disney’s Pinocchio”

-Penelope Cruz “The 365”

-Bingbing Fan “The 365” and “The King’s Daughter”

-Mira Sorvino “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Worst Supporting Actor

-Pete Davidson (cameo role) “Good Mourning”

-Tom Hanks “Elvis”

-Xavier Samuel “Blonde”

-Mod Sun “Good Mourning”

-Evan Williams “Blonde”

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

-“Blonde”

-“365 Days: This Day” and “The Next 365 Days”

-“Disney’s Pinocchio”

-“Firestarter”

-“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Worst Director

-Judd Apatow “The Bubble”

-Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun “Good Mourning”

-Andrew Dominik “Blonde”

-Daniel Espinosa “Morbius”

-Robert Zemeckis “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Worst Screen Couple

-Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun “Good Mourning”

-Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene “Blonde”

-Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) “Elvis”

-Andrew Dominik and His Issue With Women “Blonde”

-The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Screenplay

-“Blonde”

-“Disney’s Pinocchio”

-“Good Mourning”

-“Jurassic World: Dominion”

-“Morbius”

The 2023 Razzie Awards will be handed out on Saturday, March 11, one day before the Academy Awards are handed out on March 12.