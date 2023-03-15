HOLLYWOOD—Sometimes being nominated during awards season isn’t always a good thing, especially if you’re noted for the Golden Raspberry Award better known as the Razzies people. The worst in cinema is highlighted the night before the granddaddy of all award shows: The Oscars. Leading nominees for the Razzies was the film “Blonde” which earned a total of 8 nominations including Worst Picture. The movie was the big winner taking home the award for Worst Picture, as well as Worst Screenplay for Andrew Dominik. Actor Tom Hanks took home two awards: Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his ‘Latex-Laden Face.’

The absolutely terrible anti-hero superhero flick “Morbius” lived up to its name winning two Razzies for Worst Actor for Jared Leto and Worst Supporting Actress for Adria Arjona. “Disney’s Pinocchio” not “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” took home the prize for Worst Remake. In the directing race it was MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) whose legal name is Colson Baker and Mod Sun won for “Good Mourning.”

In some good news, Colin Farrell took home the prize for Razzie Redeemer Award which is an acknowledgment of a former Razzie contender who delivered a performance that is heralded for all the right reasons and not the wrong ones people. He was nominated in 2004 for Worst Actor for “Alexander the Great.” He was nominated for Best Actor this year for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

I’ve already seen a few flicks in 2023 that might be landing on the list for the Razzies in 2024 when those nominations are announced. Hate to say it, but “65” you might pick up a few nominations already and its only March 2023 people.