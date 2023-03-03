HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Hollywood-Burbank Airport, also known as the Bob Hope Airport, will be awarded $30 million as part of a grant program provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as first announced on Thursday, March 2.

The grant will help fund a portion of the construction of a new 14-gate terminal building, replacing an outdated facility built in the 1930s and will make it modern and energy-efficient which will help reduce neighborhood noise pollution.

Back in 2001, the federal government issued a program to help homeowners in the area to sound-proof their homes which were effected by aircraft frequenting departing and landing at the Hollywood-Burbank Airport. Through time, noise pollution coming from the Bob Hope Airport diminished due to the use of quieter aircraft and more effiecent management of air traffic.

A $50 million grant was also approved for the Los Angeles International Airport which will fund terminal roadways that will be reconfigured and repaved. The project will also include the reconfiguring and modernization of the entrance to the central terminal area parking. These updates will increase passenger capacity for everyone, including those with access and functional needs.

These grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’ Airport Terminal Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects, and noise abatement. The federal infrastructure package Congress passed included $15 billion for airport-related projects such as these to strengthen and modernize America’s aviation infrastructure.