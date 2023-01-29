LOS ANGELES– Bob Marley influenced millions of fans across the globe with his music, teaching fans about his beloved Jamaica and most importantly, his timeless message of love and peace.

The Official Bob Marley One Love Experience, makes its US debut in Ovation Hollywood, beginning on January 27-April 13. Don’t miss this exclusive 12-week engagement in Hollywood!

Canyon News got a sneak preview of this mind blowing exhibition a few days prior to it’s opening. fifteen thousand square foot One Love Experience opens up the world of Bob Marley like never before.

This multi-room exhibit notably features the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, including previously unseen photographs, rare memorabilia, and various other surprises such as the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating “Legend.” the artwork was thought provoking and inspiring. and revolutionary.

In particular, the artist who goes by Mr. Brainwash, he had a sprawling mural where the right side of Marley’s face and iconic dreadlocks filled with broken vinyl LPs and records was brilliant.

Canyon News got a sneak preview of this mind blowing exhibition a few days before it’s opening. fifteen thousand square foot One Love Experience opens up the world of Bob Marley like never before.

This multi-room exhibit notably features the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, including previously unseen photographs, rare memorabilia, and various other surprises such as the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating “Legend.” the artwork was thought provoking and inspiring. and revolutionary. In particular, the artist who goes by Mr. Brainwash, he had a sprawling mural where the right side of Marley’s face and iconic dreadlocks filled with broken vinyl LPs and records was brilliant.

The two-thousand square foot immersive One Love Forest takes you on a trip to Jamaica in the multi-sensory environment, which also features a cannabis garden and a massive joint.

These are the types of museums I hope to visit in the future!

Upon entering the Soul Shakedown studio, which is basically a vintage Disco where guests chill, let down their hair and boogie. This was absolutely my favorite part of the experience. fans are greeted with headphones to groove out to the curated playlist in the silent disco. Exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, Idiotbox, and dozens more highlight Bob’s influence on street art.

celebrate his passions, from soccer to family, in the Beautiful Life Zone; venture through the backstage of a Marley concert.

Catch the backstage vibe at a Marley concert and fans will culminate their journey in the Next Gen Zone which celebrates the Marley family, legacy, philanthropy, and influence.

Jonathan Shank director and producer of Bob Marley One Love Experience, “The Bob Marley One Love Experience has already created so many positive vibrations for fans in London and Toronto, and it’s an honor to continue to have the opportunity to curate and produce the exhibit right in the heart of Hollywood.”

Don’t miss out on this exclusive 12-week debut: get your tickets for the Official Bob Marley One Love Experience in LA! For more information, visit: www.bobmarleyexp.com