BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 6, the city of Beverly Hills announced that Bob Wunderlich was elected Mayor of Beverly Hills at the City Council’s annual reorganization meeting. Wunderlich succeeds Lester Friedman who will continue to serve on City Council.

“It is a tremendous honor to be inducted as Mayor of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Wunderlich. “The decisions we make, the actions we take, affect people’s lives. That our community has allowed me to fill this role, that it has provided me with their trust, is intensely gratifying.”

Lili Bosse was also elected Vice Mayor at the meeting. Bosse was first elected in 2011 and served as mayor in 2014 during the City’s Centennial year and in 2017 as well.

The Mayor and Vice Mayor serve one-year terms and are selected by their City Council colleagues at the annual ceremony.