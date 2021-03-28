CELEBRITY—According to reports on Tuesday, March 23, Robert Barisford Brown, 52, known in the music industry as R&B singer Bobby Brown and his wife Kim Ward are seeking criminal charges for the individuals responsible for their son’s death.

The Los Angeles County coroner released an autopsy report on Monday, March 22 that confirmed Bobby Brown Jr. 28, died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl on November 18, 2020.

In a statement, Bobby Brown said, “My family continues to mourn my son’s death. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Bobby Brown Jr.’s mother Kim Ward said he “associated himself with the wrong people” and that, “my son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.”

Ward continued, “please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Brown Jr. was following his father’s career path in the music industry.