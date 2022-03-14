KOREATOWN — A person was killed during a fire in a Koreatown office building on Thursday, March 10. The Los Angeles Fire Department discovered the person’s remains after extinguishing the fire and searching the building, the LAFD said in an alert.

At 3:18 p.m, LAFD responded to a report of a building on fire at 611 S. Catalina Street. “The first arriving fire companies arrived to find a four story, over parking, sealed office building with smoke showing,” the LAFD released in a statement. “They requested additional resources,” the release added.

Firefighters immediately faced challenges entering the building as entryways were blocked by an “excessive storage unit.” Once inside, firefighting crews established that the blaze was located in two rooms within the second story of the building. Due to the blockage created by the excessive storage space, crews were forced to breach through multiple walls to get water on the flames.

After 35 minutes, the fire was extinguished with the help of over 90 firefighters, the LAFD said.

The deceased was discovered “behind debris and file cabinets.” The age and gender of the person are unknown at this time, according to the LAFD.

The LAFD arson, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Fire Department, is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.