VENICE—On Tuesday, May 6, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a body was discovered in the vicinity of Venice Beach Skate Park. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a 9-11 at Ocean Front Walk and 18th Avenue.



Responding officers located a male victim who appeared to be in his 40s. He was declared dead at the scene.



According to police, the area the body was found in, is a place frequented both by tourists and the homeless population.



Officers taped off the area as they began a preliminary investigation. The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.



This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact LAPD 24/7 at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-3247).