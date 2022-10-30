WOODLAND HILLS—A 40 year old woman’s body was found behind a library in Woodland Hills on Friday, October 28.

After receiving reports of a body found police were dispatched to the Platt Branch Library located on Victory Boulevard. That is where they found the deceased located in the library parking lot.

According to investigators the victim died of blunt force trauma to the head.

An arrest has been made and police are trying to determine what led up to her death. The name of the suspect has not been released. The suspect was found about a block away from the crime scene.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone believes they have information that may help in this case please contact LAPD’s Topanga Division at (818)-756-4820