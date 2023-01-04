TOPANGA CANYON—On January 1, at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division responded to a call from an individual who found an unconscious person lying near the east-west alleyway on the east side of Topanga Boulevard just north of Schoenborn Street.



The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call and paramedics declared the individual dead at the scene. He is described as a Hispanic male 50-60 years of age. His identity is known and will be released pending the notification of the next of kin.



LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives and the Valley Traffic Division are conducting the investigation.



Anyone who was in the vicinity of the alleyway or the adjoining parking lot nearby and was witness to the incident is asked to call Valley Traffic Division and speak to officer Reyes at (818)644-8114. On nights and weekends 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) or to remain anonymous call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.