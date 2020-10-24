HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A body was discovered on Thursday, October 22 in Hollywood Hills along the Cahuenga Pass.

According to the Media Relations Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene and alerted the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Station.

The body was discovered near Mulholland Drive around 9:43 a.m. According to My News LA, law enforcement has determined the man to be in his 50s.

Details regarding the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The case is still under investigation by the LAPD.