MALIBU—The man whose body was found by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on a Malibu beach on Monday, July 12, has been identified. The man’s name was Rudik Ibrahimi.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Thursday, July 15. Authorities originally believed the victim was around 65 years old, but it has been confirmed that he was 47 years old.

Ibrahimi’s body was discovered around 6:15 a.m. near Big Rock Drive in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Paramedics arrived shortly after the victim’s body was discovered and pronounced him dead.

The cause of death is still unknown.