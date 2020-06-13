CALIFORNIA⁠ — The L.A. County Sheriff reports that on June 10, the body of a young man was found hanging in Palmdale at approximately 3:30 a.m. On Friday, June 12, the Department held a press conference at the Palmdale City Council Chambers.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff by a passerby. The body was hanging from a tree in the 38300 block of 9th Street East, in the city of Palmdale. Authorities later identified the body as 24 year-old Robert L. Fuller.

Upon arrival, deputies established a containment of the scene. The victim was determined to be deceased by personnel from the nearby fire station (Station 24). Representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office were brought to the scene as well.The Sheriff’s Department stated that “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.”.

At the press conference, it was announced the investigation is still ongoing. It was repeatedly stated there is a full autopsy already underway.

During the press conference, Captain Ron Shaffer of the Palmdale Station declared there were no cameras which reported the incident. Palmdale Mayor Steven Hofbauer stated:”We are working hard to find out exactly what happened.”

The Sheriff’s Department asks the following of the public:

“Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-22-TIPS (8477), or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.”