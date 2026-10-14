BRENTWOOD—On Monday, October 12, Milken Community School located at 15800 Zeldins Way went under lockdown after receiving a bomb threat. Initial reports indicate that the Los Angeles Police Department received what officers refer to as a Swatting Call or a false 911 report alleging a bomb threat at the school.

Multiple units of police/fire/tactical personnel responded to the call. Upon further investigation, authorities found no evidence of a threat on the premises.

Milken Community School is a local private Jewish school that includes both Junior High and High School students.

According to California Penal Code § 148.1, making a fake bomb threat or a false report of an explosive device is considered a wobbler offense, which means that depending on the circumstances, it could be a misdemeanor or a felony charge.

A misdemeanor is punishable for up to a year in county jail. A felony is punishable for up to 16 months to three years in state prison. In addition, a court may order the defendant to pay restitution to cover the costs ensued for emergency response and evacuation efforts.

Juvenile (student offenders) may face suspension/expulsion from school in addition to possible juvenile detention /prison time when appropriate.

In cases when the threat is made across state line/involve other federal jurisdictions, additional federal hoax statutes may apply, such as 18 U.S.C. § 1038, which can carrying federal prison sentences of up to 5 years or more.

This Case remains under investigation.