HOLLYWOOD—The reveals are indeed aplenty on the Peacock soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” For starters, it seems everyone knows about Eric being the father of Jude except Eric. Yes, last week was a week with a ton of secrets being revealed that are having monumental impacts this week. Stefan continued his blackmail of EJ to get Gabi sprung from prison or else the truth was going to come out.

EJ had to tell a lot of lies and I mean a lot of them, as he had to come to an arrangement with Melinda to get his hands on Clyde’s black book as evidence to the judge to allow Gabi’s release. Melinda was skeptical and Stefan encouraged his brother to offer an immunity deal in her role in the baby swap for that book. Melinda got her wish and in addition, EJ and Stefan managed to get her a job at DiMera. Yeah, Kristen you did murder Melinda’s daughter Haley, so I think you owe her more than you know.

Nicole was not pleased with EJ’s move, but it didn’t matter until it did. Why? Stefan got Gabi released from custody with EJ’s move and he was on cloud nine. However, he was keeping a major and I mean major secret; he slept with Ava. Gabi is under the impression that her hubby was faithful, but baby when that bombshell drops Gabi is going to be out for blood, especially considering Ava is her nemesis.

Yeah, the fact that Kristen chose to hire Ava just to stick it to EJ is going to have more blowback than anyone imagines. When you cross EJ, he goes for the jugular and in the worse possible way. Gabi was not happy that Stefan and EJ were keeping the truth about Jude from Nicole and Eric, so Gabi decided at the press conference to reveal the truth despite Stefan’s wishes.

Yeah, this is ugly, and I mean very ugly. Nicole was horrified, full of rage and out for blood. Nicole baffled by the reveal rushed to stop Eric from getting on that plane to Paris to take that photography job. Yes, it was indeed a moment, as Eric and Nicole who are destiny, grappled with the big reveal that Eric has been duped and they have been reunited with their son and you know the endgame is these two setting off in the sunset. How can I make that claim?

We know Arianne Walker is set to leave the soap at the end of July. So, I don’t know what would unfold if Nicole left Salem, but Eric stays. I cannot imagine Holly staying in Salem, I think she leaves with mom, but where they go, I don’t know. Nicole railed against EJ and rightfully so, and everyone else who knew the truth and stayed mum about it, Stefan you are guilty buddy, even if you think you’re not, and EJ is going to want to destroy Stefan and Gabi for blowing up his life.

With that said, we finally know who Li’s killer is, it’s a woman named Connie, who I don’t even recall. I hate when soap operas do this mess. The audience is under the guise the killer is someone we’ve seen before, and you just throw this random person and now the writers get to connect the dots to try to explain why this person committed the crime. Ok, sorry this reveal is a massive flop for me. A wasted narrative and the demise of a character that could have shaken Salem up a lot more.

There is someone who knows Connie’s secret, Everett aka Bobby who is defiant to get help in the mental hospital where he is being treated. He is irate at anyone that tries to force Everett to grapple with his past that caused his DID to surface. Stephanie and Marlena tried to no avail, but Jada took a crack and gained a bit of leeway. Jada teased Rafe about what Bobby revealed and now the investigation begins.

Steve was booked and later released for his role in Clyde’s escape but kept mum on John’s role. He planned to travel to Greece to help his buddy who might have been activated as the Palm. Xander and Sarah are planning their nuptials unaware that someone is trying to halt a special guest from arriving. That person would be Theresa. How does she know Xander’s mom and why is she so adamant about her not being invited to the wedding? I feel like she met Xander’s mom before returning to Salem and her big lie is about to come out at a double wedding between Xander and Sarah and Alex and Theresa.

Brady tried to warn his cousin, but he refused to see the red flags. Even though Theresa is willing to sign a prenup it is so obvious that she does not want to do it because that means all the scheming and lies that she has done would be for nothing. In addition, there is that notion that Bonnie found that tossed that invitation in the trash that Theresa swapped and decided to mail it anyway. Yeah, Xander’s mom is going to arrive at this wedding and drop some tea that is going to rock, Xander, Sarah, Theresa and Alex’s worlds in the worse and best possible way.

In other big news, Chad is having Abigail’s body exhumed from the grave in hopes of proving that his wife could be alive after witnessing that mystery video. Jack was not pleased to hear what Chad wants to do, but it appears that after seeing that video and Chad explaining Clyde telling him his wife is very much alive, they have to search the truth right. The question is what will be in that casket once it is opened, the audience will have to wait and see.