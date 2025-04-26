CALIFORNIA—On April 25, California Attorney General(AG), Rob Bonta issued a press release

announcing his most recent lawsuit against the Trump Administration over what AG Bonta referred to as “unlawful conditions on funding for K-12 schools.”



Bonta cites the Civil Rights Act of 1964, …with “respect to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion(DEI) efforts.”



On January 23, the Department of Education announced the efforts of the Administration to dissolve DEI efforts and go back to a merit-based system. Trump made it clear and began with his Administration. No one would keep a Government position to promote DEI practices. No government funding would back DEI initiatives. No government funding (Grants will be given to K-12 schools that teach or promote DEI to children.



The U.S. Government provides $7.9 billion in financial support to properly accredited schools. Federally funded Grants will be distributed to K-12 schools in compliance with the Federal Government.



AG Bonta, and state leaders from Arizona, and Maryland are challenging the Administration on the grant requirements.



On April 23, President Trump issued a proclamation reforming accreditation to strengthen education. Section 2 (b) reads as follows. The full text may be found on the White House webpage.



The Attorney General and the Secretary of Education shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, investigate and take appropriate action to terminate unlawful discrimination by American law schools that is advanced by the Council, including unlawful “diversity, equity, and inclusion” requirements under the guise of accreditation standards. The Secretary of Education shall also assess whether to suspend or terminate the Council’s status as an accrediting agency under Federal law.



This is the 12th lawsuit the state of California has filed against the Trump Administration since Trump took office.



According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, California spent approximately $10 million per year to file lawsuits against the Trump administration between 2017 and 2021. These lawsuits, totaling 123 in number, primarily focused on issues like environmental rules, immigration, and healthcare. The total cost of these lawsuits was about $42 million.