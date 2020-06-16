SANTA MONICA─ As of Monday, June 15, exterior book and material returns are allowed at all Santa Monica Public Library locations.

Over 57,000 items are currently checked out at the various libraries. Their due dates have been extended to September 1, 2020. However, the libraries encourage their patrons to start returning them now. This is to ensure library staff will be able to efficiently sort through and reorganize the returns. Upon return, the items will be on a minimum 72-hour quarantine before they are shelved. Book donations are not accepted at this time.

As required by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the library buildings have been closed to the public and will remain such. In mid-July, Santa Monica libraries intend to launch a curbside service. It will be a no-contact check-out/pick-up.

Additionally, Santa Monica Reads will be held virtually between June 22 – September 7, 2020. The Library Book by Susan Orlean will be at the center of it, free Zoom meetings will be held throughout the summer. The discussions will revolve around local history, civil service, democracy, and wellbeing. The author, Susan Orlean, will also participate in one of the meetings.

For further information call Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600 or visit smpl.org/SMReads.aspx.