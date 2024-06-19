BOSTON, MA—Well, for a record 18th time the Boston Celtics are NBA Champions after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Boston trounced the Mavericks 106-88 on their home court celebrating their victory with fans in Boston.

For those wondering what happened in Game 4, let’s just say Boston knew what they were doing. They didn’t want to hoist the trophy up in Dallas they wanted to do it at home. So I do believe they purposely got blown out in Game 4 to force a Game 5 on their home turf. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying to themselves.

Not only is it a benefit to Boston, but it is a benefit to the NBA. You have another game, more ticket sales and more advertising, which is revenue. Revenue, revenue is what sports is all about. FYI, the big highlight from the game was that Payton Pritchard delivering another buzzer beating shot right at half-time and it was an epic shot that left the crowd in uproars in the best possible way.

Jaylen Brown was named the MVP of the series and finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds. His teammate, Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds during the game. Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks scored 28 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists. His teammate Kyrie Irving had 15 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Celtics finished the season with an 80-21 record for the 2023-2024 season.

Written By Davy Jones