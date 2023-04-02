EDINBURGH—The Ken Buchanan Foundation announced that the former boxer has passed away aged 77 on Saturday, April 1, “It’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.”

Buchanan’s son Mark revealed he was diagnosed with dementia in 2022. He was Scotland’s first undisputed world champion boxer.

Humza Yousaf, the first minister of Scotland, tweeted. “He inspired and mentored a generation of boxing talent here in Scotland and beyond. Rest in peace Champ.”

Buchanan first became WBA lightweight world champion in September of 1970. The feat was achieved by defeating Panamanian boxer Ismael Laguna in Puerto Rico.

He would win the vacant WBC belt in Los Angeles with victory of Ruben Navarro in 1971.

The achievement has only been matched by light welterweight Josh Taylor half a century later. Taylor tweeted, “I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero & Scotland’s greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from. RIP Ken Buchanan, God bless your soul.”

Buchanan was inducted into the international boxing hall of fame in 2000. The pugilist won his first 33 professional bouts, headlined Madison Square Garden 5 times and retired with a record of 61-8.

A statue was unveiled of Buchanan in his hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland in 2022. Buchanan has three children from two marriages.