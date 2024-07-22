BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, July 18, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Boxer Ryan Garcia has been charged with allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in the city of Beverly Hills on June 8.

Garcia, 25, is charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. It is further alleged that the amount of defacement, damage and destruction was $400 or more. He is expected to be arraigned on August 7 in Dept. 72 of the Airport Courthouse.

Garcia started boxing at the age of 7 and won his first professional fight at the age of 17 against Edgar Meza with a TKO. He was expelled from the World Boxing Council in July 2024 after using racial slurs against African-Americans and making remarks about Muslims via a social media live video. He holds a record of 20 boxing wins via knockout, and 1 loss via a knockout via Gervonta Davis.

On June 8, Garcia allegedly damaged and destroyed property at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. He was accused by staff of causing more than $15,000 in damage at the establishment.

A second individual, Celeste Cardio, was arrested following the incident. Cardio’s case was declined to be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail. The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.