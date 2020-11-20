SANTA MONICA—The world renowned Randy’s Donuts is headed to open doors in Santa Monica, this Spring 2021, as part of a larger effort towards local expansion throughout Southern California, Mark Kelegian, President of Randy’s Donuts, said in a press release.

“In a year filled with so much uncertainty and unprecedented challenges to our economy, we are fortunate to bring Randy’s Donuts to new parts of Southern California and expand our footprint in the South Bay — keeping us in line with our local expansion strategy.” Kelegian said.

The new Randy’s Donuts will be situated in a less frequented area of Santa Monica City, at 829 Wilshire Blvd, in an attempt to cater more to the local population of the area, rather than establish itself as another tourist hotspot, like those of the Promenade.

“We think by being in Wilshire — as opposed to say the Promenade — we have an opportunity to serve the locals a lot more here.” Kelegian told Santa Monica Daily Press.

In addition to Santa Monica, locations in Torrance, Costa Mesa, and Bakersfield will open as well, in December 2020, Fall 2020, and February 2021, respectively.

The Torrance location is due to open soonest, launching its operations on Tuesday, December 1, at 6 A.M., with a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 11 A.M. too. All patrons will receive a free glazed donut from 6 A.M. to 12 P.M., and an additional donut can be received, by those who follow Randy’s Donuts on Instagram, from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

“We’re proud to be in a position to join communities who love their donuts and coffee as much as we do,” Kelegian said. “ And [we’re proud to] create new jobs that can help impact our local economy in a time when unemployment levels are unfortunately high.”